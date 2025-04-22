Home » Entertainment » CBS Unveils Series Cancellations, Picks Up ‘Einstein’ & ‘DMV’

CBS has granted series orders to Tim Meadows’ DMV comedy and Matthew Gray Gubler’s Einstein drama. In DMV, Meadows portrays an ex-English teacher turned examiner eager to expedite driving tests, co-starring with Harriett Dyer as Colette. Einstein tracks Albert Einstein’s great-grandson (Gubler) assisting a dedicated New Jersey State Police detective (Rosa Salazar). CBS also cancelled Poppa’s House and The Summit after one season each. CIA, a new show in the FBI series, secured a green light, casting Tom Ellis. It’s slated for the 2025-2026 season, and will potentially integrate characters from the current FBI season. (THR)

