Celebirty Gossip: Hailey Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, Jen Shah + More!

HAILEY BIEBER SHOWS SUBTLE SUPPORT FOR SELENA GOMEZ OVER SQUASHING FEUD RUMORS: Any bad blood between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez seems to be squashed after Bieber liked Gomez’ throwback bikini photo she recently posted on Instagram.

WHAT'S AT STAKE IN REESE WITHERSPOON AND JIM TOTH'S DIVORCE: FROM REAL ESTATE TO HER NET WORTH OF $430M: A legal expert told People that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s amicable divorce will also end in financial civility as the couple sorted out a “financially savvy” plan for their uncoupling before things got rocky. Witherspoon’s net worth is nearly $430 million and the two will still have to iron out details around some of their intangible assets which include cryptocurrency or NFTs.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY’ STAR JEN SHAH GETS PRISON SENTENCE REDUCED BY A YEAR: Star of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah, got her prison sentence reduced by a year after being found guilty of federal fraud and money laundering charges.

BACKSTREET BOYS' AJ MCLEAN AND WIFE ROCHELLE SEPARATING AFTER NEARLY 12 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: A joint statement between Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife of over ten years announced the couple “have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future.” The pair has two children aged 10 and 6-year-old.