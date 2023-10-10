Celebrities Address Hamas Attack In Israel

PRPhotos.com

Many in Hollywood are taking to their social media platforms to address the surprise Hamas attack in Israel over the weekend that left hundreds dead. Natalie Portman, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Sarah Paulson, Alyssa Milano, Octavia Spencer, and more have all shared their reactions to the tragedy.

Portman posted a statement to Instagram on Sunday (October 8th) that reads, “My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected.”

Silverman revealed on X that her “sister and nieces and nephews” are in Israel. “They’ve been protesting BIBI for months. Fight for a two state solution. Israelis are Jews and Arabs and all colors. There is so much complexity to this. But make NO MISTAKE Hamas is a terror organization who’s mission statement is kill all Jews. This fucking world breaks my heart,” she wrote.

Both Schumer and Paulson shared a text box that reads, “It is absolutely reasonable and logical to be opposed to the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY calling for the protection of Jews in Israel and around the world.”

Milano shared a post asking her followers to follow UNICEF in light of the attack, writing that her “heart aches.” She later edited the post to add, “My heart, of course, also aches for the people of Palestine. C’mon. You can acknowledge this specific tragedy and devastation AND feel empathy and compassion for Palestinian people. I can hold space for victims of acts of war. And do. And always have.”