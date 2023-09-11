Celebrities Defend Martin Short After Critic Calls Him ‘Desperately Unfunny’

Martin Short‘s fellow actors are coming to his defense after an op-ed published by Slate referred to the Only Murders in the Building actor as “exhausting, sweaty and desperately unfunny.”

The essay, titled “Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short,” says Short’s characters are “over the top” and “unbelievably annoying.”

After the article was published on Friday (September 8th), stars such as Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill, and John Cusack spoke in favor of the Father of the Bride actor on social media. “Martin Short is a comedic genius. End o story,” Stiller wrote on X.

Hamill added, “Hard to believe people are actually debating whether or not Martin Short is funny. Newsflash: He is HILARIOUS.”