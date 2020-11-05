Celebrities Rally To ‘Count Every Vote’

PRPhotos.com

Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Debra Messing, Chelsea Handler, Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union, Josh Gad, John Legend, Uzo Aduba and Alyssa Milano were among the Hollywood heavyweights reminding fans that the Presidential election isn’t over until every vote has been counted.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, citizens around the world waited the results of the presidential election, but when midnight struck, it was still unclear if President Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Joe Biden had emerged victorious.

Washington tweeted: “#CountEveryVote,” while re-sharing a tweet from Stacey Abrams which read, “Keep calm. Be patient. Allow local elections officials to do their jobs. What is most important isn't the speed of the count; it's that every eligible vote is counted. Americans made their voices heard in record numbers, and their votes must be counted.”

Patricia Arquette tweeted: “We all pay our taxes. Our Vote is our sacred and Nationally protected right. #CountEveryVote.”

Milano tweeted: “As voters, we turned out in record numbers, despite a pandemic, an economic collapse, and attempts to stop us. Now we're going to make sure that every vote counts. #EveryVoteCounts #DemocracyRising #CountEveryVote.”

Director Michael Moore wrote: “I am writing this at 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 4 and here’s how I see it. First, I just slept like a baby in my chair with the TV blaring. For three hours. That’s cause I dozed off at 4:30 a.m. knowing this: Millions of ballots — all of them from early and mail-in voting which the majority of Democrats did — had not been counted!”

America Ferrera tweeted: “Waiting for mail in votes to be counted is a sign that our democracy is working the way it should,”while Lady Gaga wrote: “Every single vote in this country matters, will be counted and will matter! It is the emblem of our democracy!”

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes noted: “Waiting is hard, but democracy is worth waiting for.”