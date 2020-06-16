Celebrities React to Momentous Supreme Court Ruling on LGBTQ Rights

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities reacted to a landmark decision Monday by the Supreme Court in which they declared it illegal for an employer to fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The 6-3 ruling made members of the LGBTQ community part of the Title VII Civil Rights Act. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote: “In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee. We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law.”

Cynthia Nixon celebrated the “HUGE VICTORY FOR LGBTQ RIGHTS!!!”

“We have won at the Supreme Court of the United States,” Laverne Cox said while tearing up in part of an Instagram Stories post. “It's very emotional. We won at the Supreme Court. I can't even believe it. I'm overwhelmed. A six-three decision stating that it is illegal to fire someone for being LGBTQ in the United States of America.”

Andy Cohen tweeted: “Hey Brett Kavanaugh—f–k you.”

Ellen DeGeneres applauded the “historic” moment, and Meghan McCain wrote that the ruling was “huge and long overdue.”

Mandy Moore dubbed the decision “incredible news,” adding that it's “a bright spot in a dark time.”

George Takei tweeted: “The LGBTQ civil rights movement began 51 years ago with the Stonewall Riots, led by trans POC heroes. Today we mark another milestone in our struggle for equality with a victory in the Supreme Court, extending Title VII nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQs.”

Busy Philipps cheered the “LEGITIMATELY GREAT news!”