Celebrities Roast Kristy Swanson For Trump Support

Kristy Swanson tweeted that if Donald Trump is removed from John Hughes‘ Home Alone 2 as he and star Macaulay Culkin would like, she wants to be removed from his films Pretty in Pink and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

She tweeted: “If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J Trump removed from the John Hughes movie Home Alone, then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films Pretty in Pink and Ferris Buhler’s Day Off sic.”

The 51-year-old popped into a small non-speaking role at the end of Pretty in Pink and made a brief classroom speech in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Users and celebs reacted with a mixture of glee and confusion. Jane Lynch tweeted, “I’m sorry. Who are you?” while Rosanna Arquette wrote, “So would we.”