Celebrities Take To Social Media To Celebrate Father’s Day

Many stars took to Instagram to honor the fathers in their lives on Sunday (June 19th).

Viola Davis paid tribute to her late father on Twitter, sharing an adorable photo of the two of them together during one of her graduations. “Not one day goes by that I don't hear your voice. You taught me the invaluable lesson of radical transformation, the power of forgiveness and love. Happy Father's Day in Heaven, Daddy!!! I will love you forever,” she wrote.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress Kate Hudson posted a throwback photo with her father, Kurt Russell, to Instagram. “Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day,” she captioned the post.

Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, responded, “Honey I showed this to daddy. Here's his message…” The Thing actor admitted he was moved to tears. “Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father's Day present. I've never seen it before. Wow…it's a killer. Lotta water under the bridge…it's kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes…thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa,” he wrote.

One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton posted a series of photos to Instagram in honor of her husband, The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. “Last night George wanted to cuddle. So guess who fell asleep by her side… @jeffreydeanmorgan … This morning, Gus wanted his first real cup of grown up coffee. Guess who made it for him… @jeffreydeanmorgan … The backbone of this family. The constant dreamer. The tireless worker. The sensitive partner. The King of Mischief! We love you, Daddy. Happy Father’s Day! I’m so glad we’re all together!” she wrote.

Bob Saget‘s daughter, Lara Saget, honored her late father on Instagram. “My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world,” she wrote.

In a post shared to her Instagram stories, Kim Kardashian thanked her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West “for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” she wrote alongside a photo of West with their four kids.

The Office actress Mindy Kaling shared a photo of her father taking care of her children to Instagram. She captioned the post, “Great Dads make great Grandpas! Happy Father’s Days to my dad, the hero of my family.”

John Mulaney posted the sweetest selfie with his son, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney.