Celebrity Gossip

PRPhotos.com

LADY GAGA EXPLAINS WHY SHE DIDN’T WANT TO MEET PATRIZIA REGGIANI: E! News reports on why Lady Gaga didn’t want to meet Patrizia Reggiani, the woman she portrays in her new film “The House of Gucci.” On Good Morning America Tuesday (November 16th), Gaga said, "I didn't want to meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder.” She continued, “I didn't want to collude with something I don't believe in … She did have her husband murdered."

GEORGE CLOONEY COMMENTS ON FATAL ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: In light of the fatal “Rust” shooting, George Clooney shared his experience with guns on set. According to Entertainment Tonight, he lost two friends on set from gun incidents. Clooney has been extremely cautious with guns on set since.

SELENA GOMEZ WEARING CHRIS EVANS’ SWEATER?: According to Page Six, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are rumored to be dating, and now they might be sharing clothing as well. Taylor Swift posted a TikTok video featuring Gomez backstage at “Saturday Night Live” recently, wearing a white cable-knit sweater that looks a lot like the one Chris Evans wears in “Knives Out.” Fans are excited about the possible connection.

KEYSHIA COLE LOSES FATHER TO COVID-19: Keyshia Cole’s adoptive father, Leon Cole, Jr., has died due to COVID-19 complications. People says the singer replied, “Thank you,” to a fan’s condolences on Twitter on Sunday (November 14th), confirming his passing.