Celebrity Gossip: Abby Lee Miller, Lea Michele, Queen Elizabeth and More!

ABBY LEE MILLER’S REALITY SHOW NIXED: Lifetime has pulled the plug on Abby Lee Miller‘s upcoming reality show after she was accused of racism by a former Dance Moms star. “We are evaluating the future of the show but currently there are no plans to air,” Lifetime saidFriday. The show was set to drop this summer. Miller will also not return to Dance Moms if the series is renewed for a ninth season.

LEA MICHELE SAYS SHE IS DETERMINED TO CHANGE: Lea Michele has been taken to task by her co-workers on Glee for her mean girl behavior, and the 33-year-old is determined to change, sources tell Page Six. One opined: “She may not be the nicest person, but she’s not racist, sexist or transphobic. I would say she has behavioral issues that she’s dealing with.” Another said: “She’s had a real wake-up call. It’s never easy to hear people speak about you this way. It’s a total shock.”

QUEEN ELIZABETH’S CORGIS HAVE THEIR OWN FOOTMEN: Queen Elizabeth‘s corgis have their own footmen and menu. “I didn’t expect to be cooking for the Queen’s dogs, when I started working at Buckingham Palace. I thought I was going to be cooking for kings, queens and presidents. I did eventually, but one of the first jobs I had was cooking for the corgis – the Royal Corgis – making fresh food every day. The corgis had their own menu,” Darren McGrady, who worked as a chef for Buckingham Palace revealed.

TV, FILM PRODUCTION CAN RESTART JUNE 12: California Governor Gavin Newsom revealed guidelines for film and TV productions to resume in Hollywood after months of shutdown due to coronavirus. “Music, TV and film production may resume in California, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020, and subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations following their review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100,000 population, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing,” the California Department of Public Health said in a statement via the Governor's Office on Friday. “To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers. Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

STASSI SCHROEDER DUMPED BY BRANDS: Stassi Schroeder is losing lucrative endorsement deals after an incident in which she and Kristen Doute called the cops on their former Vanderpump Rules costar Faith Stowers emerged. “There was this article in the Daily Mail where there was an African-American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. I guess this woman was robbing people,” Stowers said in an Instagram Live video. “And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from, actually, Stassi during an interview.”

BILL MURRAY’S SON ARRESTED: Bill Murray was arrested this week for assault and battery against a police officer, according to reports. The 27-year-old Caleb Murray was cuffed after taking part in a “largely peaceful protest,” in Martha’s Vineyard. Caleb was first charged with disorderly conduct and destruction of property after allegedly “throwing a rock” through a car window after the owner punched a protester, reports claim.