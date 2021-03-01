Celebrity Gossip: Abigail Breslin, Meghan Markle, Jonah Hill and More!

PRPhotos.com

ABIGAIL BRESLIN MOURNS FATHER’S DEATH: Abigail Breslin‘s father Michael Breslin, who died of COVID complications at age 78 on Friday, February 26th. The 24-year-old Scream Queens star announced his passing on Instagram with a heartfelt tribute. “My daddy…” the Little Miss Sunshine star wrote. “Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I'm in shock and devastation. At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short.”She continued, “I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received. Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was. My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being.” Michael is survived by Abigail, his wife and the actress' mother, Kim Walsh Breslin, and the star's older brothers, Ryan Breslin and Spencer Breslin.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY REAFFIRM COMMITMENT TO SERVICE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry updated their Archewell Foundation website days after officially stepping down from their roles in the royal family. “Compassion in action,” reads a new message on the site. “Welcome to Archewell. Through our non-profit work, as well as creative activations, we drive systemic cultural change across all communities, one act of compassion at a time.”

JONAH HILL RESPONDS TO SHIRTLESS PICS: The Wolf of Wall Street star Jonah Hill was photographed shirtless while surfing. He responded to a Daily Mail article on the piece, writing: “I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

ELIZA DUSHKU IS PREGNANT: Bring It On star Eliza Dushku announced Saturday that she’s expecting her second child with husband Peter Pandjian. She shared the news on social media. The Buffy alum married Pandjian in 2018; the welcomed their son Philip in 2019.

JAY CUTLER IS LOOKING FOR FRIENDS: After splitting from Kristin Cavallari after 10 years together, sources tell ET that he’s on the celeb dating app Raya. “Jay is on Raya. His profile says he is, 'Here just for friends,'” the source tells ET.