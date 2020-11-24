Celebrity Gossip: Al Roker, Billie Lourd, Kate Middleton and More!

PRPhotos.com

AL ROKER RETURNS: Al Roker returned to the Today Show Monday, two weeks after undergoing prostate cancer surgery. “I’m back! I’m so excited to see all of you,” the 66-year-old meteorologist wrote on Instagram. During the first hour, he said that he’s feeling better and “trying to exercise,” adding, “Great medical care and the love of friends and family, it goes a long way.”

BILLIE LOURD SHARES UNSEEN PREGNANCY PICS: Billie Lourd is giving fans a look at her pregnancy journey, after she welcomed Kingston, who is now two months old. Lourd and her fiancé Austen Rydell surprised fans when they announced they were expecting their first child in September.

KATE MIDDLETON TALKS PASSION PROJECTS: Kate Middleton is teasing an exciting new project. After more than 500K people took a survey she offered about the lives and welfare of children, she shared that later this week she would share “five big insights” from the research and will answer questions about her big project. She released the teaser video on social media, saying, “This year has been a hugely challenging time for us all and there hasn’t been a more important time to talk about families. Later on this week we’ll share 5 Big Insights that we’ve discovered and I will take your questions. This is just the beginning and I want to thank you for starting a conversation because we’re all on this journey together.”

HUNGER GAMES’ ALEXANDER LUDWIG IS ENGAGED TO LAUREN DEAR: Hunger Games star Alexander Ludwig is engaged to girlfriend Lauren Dear. “Goldilocks and Bambi live happily ever after,” the couple wrote in captions on their respective accounts.

STEPHEN DORFF PRAISES JOHNNY DEPP: Stephen Dorff worked with Johnny Depp on 2009’s Public Enemy, and tells Page Six: “He was somebody who was generous, was friendly and giving to me, at a time when I’d just lost my mom and I was probably in the most vulnerable state I’d ever been in my life … I got to act with one of my heroes as an actor and one of my heroes as a director Michael Mann.” He didn’t explicitly take side on Depp’s embattled status after losing a libel case to The Sun, but he did tell the paper: “I just have to say it’s a shame that publicly people’s lives have to get thrown out there in the world and I would just hope there’s some healing at some point for him and for her and for whatever because the truth is the guy is a great guy and was great to me. That’s all I can really go on.”