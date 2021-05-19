Celebrity Gossip: Alabama Barker, Dax Shepard, Jennifer Love Hewitt and More!

PRPhotos.com

CUTTING TIES: Alabama Barker says she’s cutting off her family amid drama with her mother, Shanna Moakler. The 15-year-old called her out as an absentee mom on IG, and the 46-year-old responded saying it was “ridiculous”. Alabama hit up TikTok to share a video of herself lip-syncing “Barking” by Ramz. Over the video she wrote, “I cut off family too. They do you the dirtiest.”

DAX SHEPARD TALKS ADDICTION AND RECOVERY: Dax Shepard tells Blake Griffin on his pod, The Pursuit of Healthiness that he had a serious moment on the road to recovery from addiction. At one moment, he said he went on a trip to Hawaii with a friend where they did “all kinds of super dangerous things,” including smoking meth. Afterward, the star ended up in a San Francisco airport bar waiting for his flight. “I'm so physically sick from this week in Hawaii that I'm not even going to be able to get on that plane unless I get like a good 6 or 7 Jack and Diets in me. So I'm at the bar and I'm just pounding Jack and Diets and there's a mirror next to me — and I'm also paranoid someone from AA is going to see me because I had been sober before — so I'm like tucked into the corner of this bar, I'm so afraid someone's going to see me.” The podcast, previewed in People, drops Thursday.

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT IS EXPECTING HER THIRD CHILD: Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband Brian Hallisay are expecting their third child. The 42-year-old wrote on IG: “We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you.”

MILA KUNIS AND ASHTON KUTCHER OPEN UP THEIR L.A. FARMHOUSE: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are showing off their gorgeous home to Architectural Digest. They have dubbed it KuKu Farms. It spans six acres, including a guesthouse and entertainment barn with a crystal chandelier and BBQ pavilion. “We wanted a home, not an estate,” Kunis said. Kutcher added, “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”