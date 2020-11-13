Celebrity Gossip: Alex Trebek, Bruce Willis, Ryan Murphy and More!

PRPhotos.com

ALEX TREBEK’S WIFE BREAKS SILENCE: Jean Trebek feels surrounded by love and support after losing her husband Alex Trebek to pancreatic cancer. She shared a shot of her wedding to the Jeopardy! host, writing: “My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much. Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek.” Alex died at 80 on Sunday.

BRUCE AND EMMA WILLIS WISH DEMI MOORE A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Still family! Demi Moore‘s 58th birthday was toasted by her ex Bruce Willis and the father of her daughters, and Willis’s wife Emma. They posted a selfie together on her IG Stories, holding up a copy of autobiography, Inside Out. “Happy birthday @demimoore. We adore you!” Emma wrote as Bruce grins in the snap.

RYAN MURPHY TALKS AMERICAN HORROR STORIES: Ryan Murphy is revealing new details about American Horror Stories, a spinoff of American Horror Story. The 55-year-old wrote on Twitter of the new FX show: “We are doing 16, one-hour stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore … many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow … ”

PRINCE CHARLES LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLE CLOTHING LINE: Prince Charles has designed a sustainable clothing line featuring 10 items for wome and 8 for men. Dubbed The Modern Artisan Project, it’s a collab between The Prince’s Foundation and Yoox Net-a-Porter. Students from Italy's prestigious Politecnico di Milano design school came up with the pieces, and U.K.’s Dumfries House graduates handled the manufacturing. Charles told The Telegraph: “For me, I have always tried to use my own wardrobe to highlight great craftsmanship, whether that is in the manufacture or, more often these days, the repair of an item. I have always believed in the 'Buy once, buy well' philosophy, so the more I wear them, the more sustainable I hope I become!” Prices start at $475.