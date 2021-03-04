Celebrity Gossip: Alice Evans, Sofia Vergara, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and More!

PRPhotos.com

ALICE EVANS IS OPENING UP ABOUT SPLIT FROM IOAN GRUFFUDD: Alice Evans is devastated after Ioan Gruffudd officially filed for divorce from her this week. The shared an article about their split on social media, writing: “Oh. OK. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?” On Wednesday, she vented on IG, writing: “I can’t sleep. Not a wink. I am terrified for what tomorrow will bring. Oh, don’t worry, I’m fully aware of how pathetic that sounds.” She added: “Do you what I’m mostly scared of? It’s who the girl is. I know! Why? Why would it even matter? I’m scared that my little girls will be disappointed by their Dads behavior and model that in their future relations with the opposite sex. I’m also scared of my ex-husband’s response to the fact that I had commented on his sudden decision to serve me. I know he’ll be angry. (he is always angry – he was born angry).” The pair share Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.

SOFIA VERGARA WINS EMBRYO BATTLE: Sofia Vergara has scored another legal victory in her battle over frozen embryos with ex-fiance Nick Loeb. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that he will not be allowed to bring the embryos to term without her written consent. The pair split in 2014.

KIM ZOLCIAK-BIERMANN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband Kroy Biermann have tested positive for COVID-19. She shared the news on IG Story. “Hubby and I tested + for COVID A few days ago! Been a hell of a ride!” she wrote. “Very thankful for our Dr’s and a HUGE thank you to Chris Tuff for keeping us healthy and Piedmont Infusion Center as well THANK YOU SO MUCH!!”

SARAH SILVERMAN EMBRACES HER HAIR: Sarah Silverman has long been open about her relationship with her body hair, from her unibrow to her hairy arms. The 50-year-old shared on The Sarah Silverman podcast: “I grew it out full for the Sarah Silverman Program because I was really excited at the thought of young girls seeing me with hairy arms and looking at me, starring on my own show. And I also liked when I would meet young girls with hairy arms I would put my hairy arms up and be like, “Soul sister!”