Celebrity Gossip: Amanda Bynes, Lynn Cohen, Kate Middleton and More!

AMANDA BYNES ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT: Amanda Bynes has largely been out of the spotlight amid struggles with mental health and addiction, but the 33-year-old popped up on social media Friday to announce her engagement. TBD who the lucky person is, but she did share a shot of her sizable sparkler, and captioned it: “Engaged to tha love of my life.”

LYNN COHEN DIES AT 86: Sex and the City’s Lynn Cohen has died at age 86. The actress was beloved for her role as Miranda’s housekeeper and nanny Magda in the hit HBO series and film. She also played Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the 2005 film Munich. She is survived by her husband Ronald.

KATE MIDDLETON SAYS SHE ‘ENJOYED LABOR’ THANKS TO ‘HYPOBIRTH’: Kate Middleton “really quite liked” the experience of labor because she employed a technique called “hypnobirthing,” a form of meditation used to see birth as positive through visualizations. “Hypnobirth was hugely powerful and because morning sickness had been so bad during pregnancy, I actually really quite liked labor, because it was an event that I knew there was going to be an ending to,” she said in a rare interview with the “Happy Mum Happy Baby” podcast.

KYLIE JENNER GETS A BOB: It’s a bob time for Kylie Jenner. The 22-year-old revealed her new do on IG Stories, joking: “@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair.”

RUSSELL CROWE IN HIDING? Russell Crowe is laying low until he sheds some extra pounds after he was photographed looking decidedly rotund. Crowe bulked up for a movie role, but Page Six reports that the Gladiator hunk wants to stay out of the spotlight until he’s back in fighting shape.