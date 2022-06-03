Celebrity Gossip: Amber Heard, Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey + More!

PRPhotos.com

AMBER HEARD CAN'T AFFORD TO PAY DAMAGES: Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredhoft revealed on Thursday’s (June 2nd) episode of Today that Heard can “absolutely not” afford to pay the $10.35 million in damages awarded to Johnny Depp. She also added that the Aquaman actress has “excellent grounds” to appeal the verdict, explaining that the jury was likely influenced by clips of the case that appeared on social media. The attorney told Savannah Guthrie, “They went home every night, they have families. The families are on social media. We had a ten-day break — there is no way they couldn’t have been influenced.”

BAM MARGERA BREAKS ARM ATTEMPTING SKATEBAORD TRICK: Footage obtained by TMZ Thursday (June 2nd) shows Jackass star Bam Margera falling and breaking his arm at the Hobbit Skate Park in Delray Beach, Florida. The Viva La Bam star told TMZ that he was performing a trick he hadn’t tried in over a year when he sustained the injury. When Margera landed, he says his arm bent backwards with the bones nearly breaking the skin. He had reportedly been attending an AA meeting across the street when he decided to attempt the stunt.

KIM K ADVOCATING FOR FATHER OF UVLADE VICTIM: Kim Kardashian is advocating for the release of Eli Torres, the father of one of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school shooting on May 24th. She shared an image of his daughter on Instagram Stories Thursday (June 2nd) and wrote, “This is Eliahana ‘Ellie' Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX. Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral.” The Skims founder continued, “I ask the @Bureauofprisons to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right.” He is not currently scheduled for release until 2023.

THE MCCONAUGHEYS START UVLADE RELIEF FUND: Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, are launching a relief fund to benefit the families of the Uvalde shooting. The couple announced the launch of their Just Keep Livin’ Foundation’s Uvalde Relief Fund on Thursday (June 2nd), days after Matthew visited the Robb Elementary School victims’ families. According to the organization’s Instagram, 100 percent of donations will be used to “support grief counseling, costs associated with burial services and other immediate and long-term needs of the community.”