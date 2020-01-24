Celebrity Gossip: Amy Schumer, Charlize Theron, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and More!

PRPhotos.com

AMY SCHUMER IS LIVING WITH HER EX: Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer have a new roomie: Kyle Dunnigan. On Thursday, Dunnigan shared the weirdness on The Howard Stern Show: “Her apartment is beautiful. If you saw it, you'd stay. I've been there for a month and a half…She's been very cool.” He continued: “I'm supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don't think I'm gonna.”

CHARLIZE OPENS UP ABOUT SEEING CHILD FOR THE FIRST TIME: Charlize Theron recently sat down with W Magazine’s podcast Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg, and opened up about her life, career and family. She has two children, Jackson and August, both adopted. She shared that first moment of spotting Jackcson: “I vividly remember seeing Jackson through a window. I got out of the car and I saw her through the window. Someone was holding her and my heart just jumped out of my body and I almost couldn't catch it. It is just a visceral, emotional feeling that the fact that I'm keeping my s**t together right now is so impressive.”

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON AND JUSTIN MIKITA EXPECTING: Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are expecting their first child together. Ferguson shared the happy news on The Late Late Show Wednesday. The pair married in July of 2013.

KIM KARDASHIAN SUED FOR USING PHOTO OF HERSELF & KANYE WEST: A photographer is suing Kim Kardashian for posting a shot of herself and Kanye West. Saeed Bolden claims that he snapped the shot and owns the copyright. The post, made in October of 2018, has since been deleted.

GWYNETH PALTROW TALKS VAGINA CANDLE: Gwyneth Paltrow addressed the uproar over her sold-out vagina-scented candle on Goop. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, she jokes that she was high when she joked that the fragrance of the new candle smelled like her nether regions. “It was really funny to us, but also a little bit punk rock,” she said. “I think women, a lot of us, have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our bodies or whatever. So this is a little bit of a subversive candle for all of us out there.”