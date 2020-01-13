Celebrity Gossip: Amy Schumer, Dina Lohan, Gigi Hadid and More!

PRPhotos.com

AMY SCHUMER SHARES UPDATE ON IVF JOURNEY: Amy Schumer is opening up about her progress on her IVF journey. She and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son Gene eight months ago, and they are trying to figure “out what to do to give Gene a sibling.” On Saturday, she shared a shot of herself in a fertility clinic next to an ultrasound machine. “Thank you ladies and a few gentleman. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully,” she wrote.

DINA LOHAN BUSTED FOR FELONY DWI: Lindsay Lohan‘s mother Dina was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday on Long Island, Page Six reports. The 57-year-old was driving outside of an Outback Steakhouse when she reportedly hit another car and then left the scene of the accident. “The arrest is most unfortunate,” her lawyer Mark J. Heller told The Post. “She has not been evaluated to have been drunk. And this simply is an allegation that remains to be proven by the district attorney’s office.” In 2013, she was arrested for driving with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

GIGI HADID AND ZAYN MALIK REUNITE: E! reports that the on-again off-again pair Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday at il Buco with Gigi’s sister Bella, her brother Anwar and their mom Yolanda.

JUSTIN HARTLEY TALKS SELF-CARE: This Is Us star Justin Hartley is reflecting on his approach to life amid his split from Chrishell Stause. The 42-year-old split from Stause in November; they were married for two years. He told Us Weekly: “We have hectic lives and everyone’s busy and rushing all over the place and trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing and you have to slow down every once in a while and just kind of realize where you are, appreciate what you’ve done and reflect a little bit and be like, what’s going on here? And make sure you’re OK. Surround yourself with good people. That’s a good thing to do as well.”

JOE GIUDICE STILL HAS TERESA’S BACK: Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice may have announced their split, but their four kids and 20 years of marriage still mean they’re family, Joe seems to be saying. On Saturday, he shared throwback shots of them, writing: “Don't fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong. It's not distance that breaks a couple it's actions! I'm growing and learning more from today's generation. egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn't love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things. #familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future.”

TINA FEY AND AMY POEHLER TO HOST GOLDEN GLOBES: The Oscars are going host-free, but Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are taking on the Golden Globes for 2021, the pair revealed Saturday. The pair hosted for three years in a row, ending in 2015. The 2020 Globes were hosted by Ricky Gervais.