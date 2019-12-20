Celebrity Gossip: Andy Cohen, Harvey Weinstein, Brad Pitt and More!

PRPhotos.com

SECOND BABY FOR ANDY COHEN? Watch What Happens Live host and father of one Andy Cohen told Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live that he has “at least one” embryo remaining, after his son was born in February, and is thinking about have another. He also told Lewis that he’s on Tinder because he wants “to date real people.”

FORMER TEEN MODEL FILES SUIT AGAINST HARVEY WEINSTEIN: Kaja Sokola, now 33, has filed a suit against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein accusing him of sexual assault in 2002 when she was 16. The tale told in court papers via Page Six Thursday is depressingly familiar: “He told her that if she wanted to be an actress, she would have to be comfortable doing whatever the director told her to do — including losing her inhibitions and getting naked.” He then assaulted her, according to the papers. She previously sued him anonymously under a class-action case, but after news of his $25 million settlement with accusers went public, she decided to come forward. “While others may have decided to settle, albeit under some of the most offensive and one-sided terms, we hope that the filing of this complaint encourages other victims and the New York Attorney General to join us as we continue our efforts at holding Harvey Weinstein and his enablers accountable,” Sokola’s lawyers, Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer said.

INSIDE BRAD PITT’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: Brad Pitt spent his 56th birthday at his home in Hollywood, E! reports. A source says that the younger children he shares with ex Angelina Jolie “stopped by for a visit” before leaving with their bodyguard to go “straight back to Angelina’s house.” E! reports that Pitt will also see the kids on Christmas Eve, adding that while all six children—Maddox (18), Pax (16), Zahara (14), Shiloh (13), Knox (11) and Vivienne (11)—are invited to celebrate, “probably only the three youngest will go.”

SIMON COWELL APPEARS WITH BLACK EYE: America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was spotted with a black eye on vacation with his partner, Lauren Silverman, and 5-year-old son, Eric, in Barbados, The Daily Mail reports. But according to sources, the bruising was the result of an on-set mishap, not a bar fight.

KIM KARDASHIAN CHANNELS ELIZABETH TAYLOR: Kim Kardashian donned a wig, a black sequined dress and diamonds to channel late movie star Elizabeth Taylor in a new photoshoot for 7Hollywood. Kardashian teased the photos by captioning “Just wait…[email protected]”