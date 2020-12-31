Celebrity Gossip: Angela Kinsey, Armie Hammer, Tom Hanks and More!

PRPhotos.com

ANGELA KINSEY TALKS TESTING POSITIVE: The Office’s Angela Kinsey has tested positive for COVID. She shared on IG Story that she started to feel “off” after her husband, Joshua Snyder, her two stepsons, and then her daughter, all tested positive for the virus in the last couple of weeks. “I started not feeling well and went to get retested. I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people. I really tried to quarantine and not get it.” Her mother also tested positive, and is “doing better.”

ARMIE HAMMER LOOKS AHEAD: Armie Hammer is in the Cayman Islands planning to reunite with his kids amid his split from Elizabeth Chambers. He wrote on IG Stories: “Good things on the horizon. 5 days of quarantine left.”

BAD HAIR: Tom Hanks has some seriously bad hair. The 64-year-old shared that he got “horrible” bald style for Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis biopic. “Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to play Colonel Tom Parker,” he said on The Graham Norton Show, strategically hiding his head with a baseball cap and briefly flashing the new lewk. “I just scared the children, I want to apologize,” he said after putting his black baseball cap back on.

RIZWAN MANJI TALKS ACCENT: Rizwan Manji is defending his Indian accent while playing Ray Butani in Schitt’s Creek. While social media slammed the “stereotypical” accent, he told The Toronto Star: “It is a very slight Indian accent – somebody who was probably raised in Canada, but probably was born in India or Pakistan. I don't regret that because I think it actually works for Ray. He wasn't like everybody else in that town. He was from somewhere else.” He does wish that his character was given a deeper backstory though. “If you want to criticize something, do that,” Manji said. “We need to have three-dimensional characters.”

RUPERT GRINT HINTS AT HARRY POTTER RETURN: Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, is hinting that he may be part of a new film project. He told Comicbook: “I would never say, 'Absolutely no.' It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see.”