Celebrity Gossip: Angelina Jolie, Irina Shayk, Sofia Richie and More!

ANGELINA JOLIE SHARES INSIGHT INTO THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD: Angelina Jolie is pushing herself in Those Who Wish Me Dead, she tells People. The 45-year-old plays Hannah, a smoke jumper devastated by losing three people to a fire. She tells People: "She carries a lot of guilt, and is quite broken. She's a smoke jumper, and a bit of an adrenaline junkie, but she's also somebody that has experienced tragedy, and she feels responsible for it." Those Who Wish Me Dead hits theaters and HBO Max on May 14.

DARING TO BARE: Supermodel Irina Shayk gave fans a look at her sleek physique in a NSFW array of shots on Instagram. The series showed off a behind-the-scenes look at her attire from Mugler's Spring/Summer 2021 virtual show.

SOFIA RICHIE HAS A BF: Sofia Richie has a new romance, Elliot Grainge, a music exec, according to ET. "They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles," the source says of Riche's 26-year-old brother. "It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes." She previously dated Scott Disick and the family wasn’t as enthused, according to reports.

LUANN DE LESSEPS REBOUNDED ALREADY: Luann de Lesseps isn’t spending much time grieving after her split from personal trainer Garth Wakeford. Per Page Six, the RHONY star was spotting getting close and personal with a mystery man in Tulum, Mexico. “He was tall and handsome,” says a source, noting, “She looked happy and relaxed.”