Celebrity Gossip: Angelina Jolie, Reese Witherspoon, Millie Bobby Brown and More!

ANGELINA JOLIE CREDITS DAUGHTER FOR LATEST ROLE: The 14-year-old Shiloh inspired her mom Angelina Jolie’s role in The One and Only Ivan, she tells ET. "Well, Shiloh years ago told me that she had read a book that she loved and she wanted me to read it," Jolie told ET's Nischelle Turner during a recent video chat, where she was joined by her 10-year-old co-star, Brooklynn Prince. "I read it on my own and then we looked at some of it together and we talked about why she loved it," Jolie recalled. "Then, I inquired if it was being made — as you do — into a film, and I found out that it was kinda in the works but kinda hadn't [been] figured out." Jolie voices an aging elephant named Stella, who is taking care of a baby elephant named Ruby (Prince). The One and Only Ivan debuts exclusively on Disney+ on Aug. 21.

REESE WITHERSPOON, KHLOE KARDASHIAN SIGN ON FOR HOME EDIT: Reese Witherspoon and Khloe Kardashian are among the stars who have signed on to conquer clutter in Netflix’s Get Organized With the Home Edit. Eight episodes will follow master organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin take their homes from “mess to yes.” Other participants include Eva Longoria, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jordana Brewster, Rachel Zoe, Marietta "Retta" Sirleaf and Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn. The show starts September 9th.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS ENOLA HOLMES: Netflix has released the first teaser for the upcoming film Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown in the title role. She plays the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. The film is based on Enola Holmes Mysteries written by Nancy Springer, which follows Enola’s search for her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) who has disappeared on her 16th birthday.

BETHENNY FRANKEL TALKS ADOPTION: Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her challenging adoption process. The Real Housewives of New York alum shared in the comment section of a People IG post that she wanted to adopt a 3-year-old, but that it was near impossible. The post talked about an Oklahoma boy who spoke out about being in foster care. "The thing that surprises people is that once they get into the system, it is hard to get them out," wrote Frankel. "Growing up, we always heard that everyone wants a baby and not an older kid. I tried a while back to adopt a 3-year-old and it was a harder process than a newborn. If it's like other family law systems, it's not as easy as the movie[s] make it." She shares 10-year-old Bryn with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

GOLDEN GIRLS HOME SELLS: The iconic Golden Girls home sold for $1 million over asking, for a closing price of just over $4 million, E! reports. The four-bedroom home, 3,000-square-foot mid-century home is located in Brentwood, CA, not Miami, Florida where the show was set. The exterior was made famous by the Golden Gals Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty, although the filming took place on a sound stage.

JILL MARTIN SPOTTED WITH RYAN EGGOLD: After ending their engagement, Jill Martin was spotted out with fellow NBC star Ryan Eggold. The pair have known each other for years, and Page Six reports that the New Amsterdam star spent the weekend with Martin.