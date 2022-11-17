Celebrity Gossip: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt + More!

PRPhotos.com

ANSEL ELGORT SPLITS FROM HIGH SCHOOL SWEETHEART: Ansel Elgort and his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan have split. The 26-year-old ballerina told E! News Tuesday (November 16th) she’s currently “single” while checking out the new “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

KEVIN SPACEY FACES 7 MORE SEXUAL OFFENSE CHARGES: Kevin Spacey is facing an additional seven sexual offense charges in the UK. The new charges all stem from one alleged male victim who claims he was assaulted during a period from 2001 to 2004. The House of Cards actor is already set to stand trial in the U.K. in June 2023 for five counts of sexual assault The charges relate to the alleged sexual assault of three men when spacey served as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theater.

BRAD PITT REPORTEDLY DATING INES dE RAMON: Brad Pitt has reportedly been dating Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, Ines de Ramon, for the past few months. A source told People that although “it’s not an exclusive relationship”, Pitt “is really into” the 32-year-old tastemaker. The two were photographed at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 13th).

JAY LENO IN 'GOOD' CONDITION FOLLOWING SURGERY: Jay Leno’s doctor said the comedian is in “good” condition after sustaining third-degree burns in an accident over the weekend. Dr. Peter Grossman said in a press conference Wednesday (November 16th) that the former Tonight Show host has already undergone a grafting procedure and will undergo one more by the end of the week.

ALEXANDER SKARSGARD AND TUVA NOTOVY WELCOME CHILD: Alexander Skarsgard and Tuva Novotny appear to have welcomed their first child together. The 42-year-old Swedish actress was spotted pushing a stroller in New York Monday (November 14th) while the Big Little Lies star carried a baby wrapped in a blanket in his arms. Page Six reports that a rep for the Northman actor has yet to confirm the birth.