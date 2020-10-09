Celebrity Gossip: Armie Hammer, Christina Anstead, Brad Pitt and More!

PRPhotos.com

ARMIE HAMMER & ELIZABETH CHAMBERS’ SON HOSPITALIZED: Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers‘ son Ford, has been hospitalized after a bad fall. The 38-year-old Chambers shared on social media that the 3-year-old “fell out of bed while he was sleeping and clipped his cheek on the bedside table” earlier this week. He had several stitches, but is on the mend.

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD BUYS YACHT: Christina Anstead is nursing her wounds with a yacht. Shortly after announcing her split from Ant Anstead, with whom she shares Hudson, 1, the Christina on the Coast star bought a yacht and named it Aftermath. Her new toy is a 52-foot motor yacht that can sleep 7.

BRAD PITT SUED: Kelli Christina, a healthcare CEO based in Texas, claims that she coughed up $40K for Brad Pitt to make five appearances at functions she arranged for his Make It Right Foundation. But he could never attend. Now, in court docs obtained by The Daily Mail, she is demanding $100K in payments. An insider tells the paper that she was the victim of an online scam, and that Pitt was being impersonated online.

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO LAUNCHES TALK SHOW: Christian Siriano rose to fame as a body-positive designer after winning Project Runway in 2008, and now he’s returning to Bravo with a talk show dubbed So Siriano. He shared on social media: “Plot twist I have a new talk show!! It’s fabulous and #SOSiriano. My new weekly pop culture talk show coming to BravoTVcom. Every Thursday with guests you won’t want to miss. Get ready for funnnn!”

SOUTHERN CHARM’S ELIZA LIMEHOUSE MARRIES MARK STRUTHERS MCBRIDE, JR.: Southern Charm star Eliza Limehouse married fiancé Mark “Struthers” McBride, Jr., during a private ceremony at her grandparents’ estate in South Carolina. “The day was perfect,” Limehouse tells People. “I've never felt so calm and at peace.” She wore an Emily Kotarski gown, with long sleeves and lace, and McBride wore a classic black tux.