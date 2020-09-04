Celebrity Gossip: Armie Hammer, Kaia Gerber, Tom Bergeron and More!

PRPhotos.com

ARMIE HAMMER + RUMER WILLIS? Armie Hammer appears to be moving on after he and Elizabeth Chambers split. Hammer and Rumer Willis were spotted leaning on each other in L.A. Chambers filed for divorce in July after 10 years of marriage and two kids. In a statement, they said: “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

JACOB ELORDI + KAIA GERBER? Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber were spotted out at Nobu in Malibu, prompting, you guessed it, romance rumors. The pair reportedly left together and ended up at her home afterwards. Elordi was last linked to Zendaya.

TOM BERBERON MOCKS DWTS POSTER: Tom Bergeron is not feeling the new Dancing With the Stars poster featuring freshly minted host Tyra Banks. The previous host captioned a shot of the poster showing Banks wearing silver lips, "This Just In: National Association of Lip Safety cautions against applying multiple small mirrors on mouth. One bad chew and it’s 7 years of bad luck."

LEAH MCSWEENEY TALKS DORINDA MEDLEY: Leah McSweeney isn’t too worried about Dorinda Medley after the Real Housewives of New York canned her. McSweeney tells The Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM: “I was definitely shocked, but at the same time I feel like anything goes. Nothing should shock you because at the end of the day everyone is just as good as their last season. You never know if you’re on the chopping block or not.” She added: “Obviously, she had a difficult season, so I guess it’s not that shocking, but at the same time, it is because she’s beloved and she’s great on TV. She’s great TV, but unfortunately for whatever reason, she’s not going to be on this season.” McSweeney said she spoke to Medley after and “She seemed great. She seemed OK. She was just being very honest about the whole thing like, ‘Look I’m not thrilled about it, but I’m also relieved in some ways.'"

JUAN PABLO GALAVIS IMPLIES CLARE CROWLEY STILL DIGS HIM: Juan Pablo Galavis is convinced that Clare Crawley is still mooning over him. He responded to a promo for her season of The Bachelorette, writing: “Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan … Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE …” The Bachelorette returns to ABC Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

COOPER HOFFMAN FOLLOWS FATHER INTO MOVIES: The late Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper is following his lead. The younger Hoffman will debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film as the lead of Anderson’s as yet untitled coming of age drama, set in the 1970s. Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie and Alana Haim also star. The elder Hoffman starred Anderson's first feature, 1996's Hard Eight, before going on to collaborate on Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love and The Master. Hoffman died at 46 in 2014.