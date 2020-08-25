Celebrity Gossip: Artem Chigvintsev, Jerry Seinfeld, Keira Knightley and More!

PRPhotos.com

ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV JOINS DWTS: Artem Chigvintsev is joining Dancing With the Stars again after being nixed as a pro last season. The 38-year-old announced his return on Good Morning America Monday. “I just can’t wait to get back,” he said. “And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy.” Chigvintsev welcomed his first son with Nikki Bella in July.

JERRY SEINFELD DRAGS NOTION THAT NY IS 'DEAD': Jerry Seinfeld shared his thoughts about the “putz” who wrote a viral essay claiming New York City is “dead forever” thanks to COVID. Penning his own op-ed in the New York Times, he responded to hedge-fund manager James Altucher’s argument: “Feeling sorry for yourself because you can’t go to the theater for a while is not the essential element of character that made New York the brilliant diamond of activity it will one day be again,” adding, “You think Rome is going away too? London? Tokyo? The East Village? They’re not. They change. They mutate. They re-form. Because greatness is rare. And the true greatness that is New York City is beyond rare."

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY TO STAR IN THE ESSEX SERPENT: Keira Knightley has signed on to star in and exec produce The Essex Serpent, based on Sarah Perry’s novel of the same name. The series will bow on Apple, and it represents her second project with the streamer in the past few months.

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON EMBRACES HIS NEW NORMAL: Jesse Tyler Ferguson is loving life. His husband Justin Mikita shared a snap of the Modern Family star burping their baby Becket Mercer, whom they welcomed July 7th. "The new normal,” Mikita wrote.

MARY FITZGERALD AND ROMAIN BONNET MARRIED: Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet have been married for quite some time. The pair made it legal a year-and-a-half before their wedding on the hit Netflix show, per TMZ. “Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” a representative for Fitzgerald told People, adding, “In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show.”