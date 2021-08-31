Celebrity Gossip: Ashley Graham, Naomi Campbell, Sharon Stone and More!

PRPhotos.com

ASHLEY GRAHAM STRIPS DOWN: The 33-year-old Ashley Graham is no stranger to stripping down, baby bump and all. She shares Isaac, 19 months, with her husband Justin Ervin. “Uh oh she's naked again,” Graham teased in the caption, poking fun at herself for her many nude bump shots.

NAOMI CAMPBELL SAYS SHE ‘SACRIFICED’ FINDING A ‘SOULMATE’ FOR CAREER: Naomi Campbell is getting honest about work-life balance. She told The Cut: “I'd say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you. It's really like you feel if they look at you as if you're strong … you know, I'm strong, but I'm also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

SHARON STONE SAYS NEPHEW HAS DIED: Sharon Stone is mourning the death of her nephew, River. She captioned a video honoring his life on IG: “River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 – Aug. 30, 2021.”

HEATHER RAE YOUNG CELEBRATES WEDDING TO TAREK EL MOUSSA: Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young celebrated her bridal shower over the weekend. She is set to marry HGTV‘s Tarek El Moussa, and among those toasting their future were their mothers, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, Emma Hernan and Brett Oppenheim's girlfriend, Tina Louise. A source told People that the Newport Beach event was “fun” and “ladies only.”

JUNGLE CRUISE 2 HEADED OUR WAY: Jungle Cruise surged past $100 million at the domestic b.o. this weekend, and it looks like Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will deliver a sequel soon enough. Director Jaume Collet-Serra will also return, Variety reports.