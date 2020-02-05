Celebrity Gossip: Ashley Graham, Rosario Dawson, Meghan Markle and More!

PRPhotos.com

ASHLEY GRAHAM REVEALS SON’S NAME: Ashley Graham popped up on her Pretty Big Deal podcast along with husband Justin Ervin. The pair revealed their son’s name for the first time: Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. She always loved Isaac and Menelik means “son of the wise” and was inspired by a trip to Ethiopia in which they learned that the country’s fist emperor was Menelik I. Graham also discussed the birth process, saying: “I have to say, now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do. There’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard, I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally.”

ROSARIO DAWSON SWEARS OFF WEED: Rosario Dawson has been trying to get healthier since her father underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer last year. She tells Women’s Health that she is eating mostly plants, and is abstaining from weed and alcohol. Dawson said: “I feel so contaminated by the planet, and seeing my dad going through this journey, I want to cleanse my body. I want to have as much clarity as possible and be very intentional about every day.” She also opened up about boyfriend Cory Booker, who recently bowed out of the Presidential race: “It’s been beautiful feeling nurtured and taken care of. I’ve never been this close to someone. We make sure we connect. That’s something that I’ve taken for granted in the past.”

CANADIANS DO NOT WANT TO FUND MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY SECURITY: More than three-quarters of Canadians are against having to pay security costs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to live there, according to a new poll. According to a poll commissioned by CTV News, a “clear consensus” of 77% said that taxpayers should not fund security, while 19% were OK with it and 4% were undecided.

JON GOSSELIN SAYS KATE WON’T LET SON SEE SIBLINGS: Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin is claiming that his ex-wife Kate Gosselin isn’t letting his son Collin see his siblings. After a court battle, Hannah and Collin, two of their sextuplets, came to live with him. “I've been going to court for 12 years, so it's not an easy battle,” Jon said in an interview with First Class Fatherhood. “I had shared custody, I lost some kids, I had joint legal, I lost legal, I got legal back. When Hannah was 12 years old she wanted to live with me, so then I had to go get legal again, and then I got shared custody. And then, all of a sudden now, I got primary of her.” He added: “Right now, it's very tumultuous, pretty much, because there's no contact between Collin and his other siblings. There's contact between Hannah and the other siblings.”