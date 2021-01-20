Celebrity Gossip: Ashton Kutcher, Clare Crawley, Spike Lee and More!

PRPhotos.com

MILA KUNIS AND ASHTON KUTCHER TO STAR IN … A Cheetos commercial. The husband-wife duo Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first met while starring That 70s Show, and they’re returning to the small screen for a Super Bowl commercial. Cheetos shared a peek at the ad, which shows Kutcher opening an envelope containing a set of mysterious black-and-white photographs and an empty bag of Cheetos' new Crunch Pop Mix. Clearly, a snack crime has been committed. Rapper Shaggy is also involved.

CLARE CRAWLEY AND DALE MOSS ON BREAK? The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are “taking time apart,” E! reports. The pair, who met and got engaged this summer are putting their love on pause. A source said: “Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently. They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It's been very tense recently between them.” They go on: “They've decided to take some time apart for now… They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together.” Page Six, meanwhile, reports that the rift is official and that they split “last week.”

SPIKE LEE RECALLS LEARNING OF MLK’S MURDER: Spike Lee appeared on The Tonight Show Monday, and told host Jimmy Fallon that his memory of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s assassination is vivid, even today. He said: “April 4, 1968, I was 11-years-old. 11-years-old, sitting on my stoop — not porch! In Brooklyn, it's stoops. Stoops! I hear a woman screaming. And as the voice gets closer, I recognize it's my mother's voice. And she's screaming — I swear on her grave — she's screaming, 'They killed Dr. King! They killed Dr. King! They killed Dr. King!' ” Lee went on to say that “an argument can be made that Dr. King was assassinated, not because of the Civil Rights Movement, but because he was one of the first people, vocally, out front, to say the war in Vietnam was immoral.”

BEN AFFLECK HEART-BROKEN? Ben Affleck is reportedly reeling in the wake of his split from Ana de Armas. A source tells People that Affleck, who broke up after de Armas after less than a year, “really wanted their relationship to work. Ana has a great energy. Ben was always very happy when Ana was around. She likes to stay healthy and inspired Ben to keep staying healthy too.” However, the pair's relationship “was very complicated,” the source notes. “Ana is young and adventurous,” adds the source. “When she is not working, she wants to travel. She doesn't want to settle down in Los Angeles. Ben needs to live in L.A. since his kids do.”

RIZ AHMED SETS FIRST-LOOK DEAL: Riz Ahmed's Left Handed Films has snagged a first look deal with Amazon Studios as his starring role in Sound of Metal earns rave reviews. Nicole Kidman, Lizzo, Jordan Peele, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, among others also have deals with Amazon.

SAVED BY THE BELL RENEWED: Peacock is renewing Saved by the Bell for a second season. “I’m thrilled that Saved by the Bell has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes,” said showrunner Tracey Wigfield. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.” Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhees will return.