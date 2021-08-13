Celebrity Gossip: Ashton Kutcher, Kourtney Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey + More!

PRPhotos.com

ASHTON KUTCHER AND MILA KUNIS JOKE ABOUT BATHING KIDS: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are having fun with everyone’s reaction to the revelation that they don’t bathe their kids every day. In an Instagram video posted to Kutcher’s page, the actor jokingly scolds Kunis for washing their kids for the fourth time in one week.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IS NOT PREGNANT: Kourtney Kardashian is hitting back against the sexist assumption that she is pregnant. On Thursday (Aug 12th), the reality star posed for some sexy selfies in a black SKIMS bralette and a red dress. When one fan wrote, “SHES PREGNANT,” Kardashian snapped back, “I’m a woman with a BODY.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CSflbbwlu9y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY SMELLS GREAT: Matthew McConaughey notoriously doesn’t wear deodorant, but that doesn’t mean he smells bad. His Tropic Thunder costar Yvette Nicole Brown recently told Jess Cagle that she’s been close enough to catch a whiff of the actor and he has nothing to be ashamed of. The Community alum shared, “He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him and it's not musty or crazy.”

BEN AFFLECK VISTED J.LO ON MOVIE SET: Ben Affleck was spotted visiting Jennifer Lopez on the set of her latest film. According to TMZ, he spent more than four hours at an L.A. studio Wednesday (Aug. 11th), where he wore an earpiece and mingled with the crew. They later hit up Craig's in WeHo with Lopez's 13-year-old daughter, Emme.