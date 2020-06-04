Celebrity Gossip: Ashton Kutcher, Lili Reinhart, Amanda Kloots and More!

PRPhotos.com

ASHTON KUTCHER SAYS ALL LIVES MATTER MISSES THE POINT: Ashton Kutcher is speaking out on why he believes All Lives Matter is “missing the point.” In a post on social media, the 42-year-old said: “I think what folks that are writing ‘All Lives Matter’ need to understand is that for some people, black lives don’t matter at all. So for us, Black Lives Matter!”

LILI REINHART COMES OUT: Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual. She shared on Instagram Stories: “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” which accompanied a celebration of the West Hollywood LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter protest taking place on Wednesday. “I will be joining this protest today,” she said. “Come join.”

AMANDA KLOOTS IS HOPING FOR A MIRACLE: Amanda Kloots says she’s been told to say “goodbye” to her husband Nick Cordero, but she is holding on for a miracle, despite serious setbacks in his two-month-long battle with COVID-19. She shared on Instagram: “I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes.” Kloots added, “He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick.”

FRED WILLARD’S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED: Best in Show star Fred Willard died at age 86 of heart failure, according to his death certificate. He had two other conditions that may have contributed to his death, however, including bone marrow failure disorder and coronary artery disease, TMZ reports. Willard received three Emmy nominations for his work on Everybody Loves Raymond.

DICK WOLF FIRES WRITER OVER SOCIAL MEDIA POST ABOUT LOOTERS: Craig Gore, a writer with credits on S.W.A.T. and Chicago P.D. has been fired from Dick Wolf’s forthcoming Law & Order spinoff after he posted about looters and a recent curfew in L.A. Wolf told Variety: “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”