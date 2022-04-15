Celebrity Gossip: Bam Margera, Bennifer, Meghan Markle + More!

Getty Images

BAM MARGERA DROPS 'JACKASS FOREVER' SUIT: Bam Margera has settled the Jackass Forever lawsuit he filed against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine, Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks. Margera filed the wrongful termination lawsuit claiming he weas forced to sign an agreement he called psychological torture, with so many conditions it was impossible to comply. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Viva La Bam star is asking to dismiss the lawsuit.

BENNIFER CONTINUE HOUSE HUNTING: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted touring another mega-mansion on Thursday (April 14th). TMZ reports that the couple checked out a 7-bed, 11-bath property in Beverly Hills designed by real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid (father of Gigi and Bella), listed for $32.75 million.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE VISIT THE QUEEN: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth II for the first time since they stepped back as senior royals in 2020. A spokesperson confirmed to E! News that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped in the United Kingdom while traveling abroad to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. It also marks the first time the couple has traveled to the U.K. since moving to California.

DARREN CRISS AND MIA SWIER WELCOME FIRST CHILD: Darren Criss and his wife, Mia Swier, welcomed their first child Monday (April 11th). The Glee alum shared the news Thursday (April 15th) on Instagram, writing, “M & D made some sweet music. Bluesy Belle Criss. 4/11/22. Out now.” The couple has been married since February 2019.