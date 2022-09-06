Celebrity Gossip: Bennifer, Adriana Lima, Peter Facinelli + More!

Getty Images

ADRIANA LIMA WELCOMES THIRD CHILD: Adriana Lima has welcomed her third child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. The Victoria's Secret model shared the story behind her new addition's name, Cyan, on Instagram Monday (September 5th). She wrote, “Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light. Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22.”

MARGARET JOSEPHS MOURNS FIRST HUSBAND'S DEATH” Margaret Josephs mourned the loss of her first husband, Jan Josephs, on Instagram Monday (September 5th). The Real Housewives of New Jersey captioned a black and white photo of her former spouse with, “Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday. He passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him. We are heartbroken.” Page Six confirmed that he suffered a fatal heart attack on August 26th.

PETER FACINELLI WELCOMES FOURTH CHILD: Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison have welcomed their first child together. The Twilight star shared a black and white photo of their baby’s hand Monday (September 5th) with the caption, “Happy ‘Labor’ Day @lilyanneharrison Sept 5th 2022.” The 48-year-old actor already has three children with ex-wife Jennie Garth.

BENNIFER CELEBRATES LABOR DAY AT MALIBU CHILI COOK-OFF: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated Labor Day weekend by hitting up the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off Sunday (September 4th). The couple, who recently returned from their second honeymoon, were accompanied by twins Max and Emme. TMZ reports that both stars tried their hands at a basketball game but failed to score.