Celebrity Gossip: Bennifer, Erika Jayne, Queen Elizabeth and More!

BEN AND JEN HIT HAMILTON: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took their kids to see Hamilton in Hollywood. Affleck’s mom also came along for the ride. This comes as the pair continue to house hunt for an estate in L.A. Lopez is reportedly ready to make L.A. her home-base, and has been scouting out schools for the kids.

AMANDA SEYFRIED PAYS TRIBUTE TO BILL PAXTON: Amanda Seyfried honored her Big Love co-star Bill Paxton, who died at 61 in 2017. She wrote: “Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve packed away over the years has been mostly fun but every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees. I got so lucky to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so often while playing his daughter on Big Love. He was wonderful and so deeply loved and I miss him.”

ERIKA JAYNE PUSHES BACK AGAINST DEATH THREATS: Erika Jayne’s legal drama is not going away. Amid her split from Tom Girardi, the Housewives star has been accused spending $25 million worth of Girardi’s firm’s cash on glam, PR, and assistants. Both Jayne and Girardi have been accused of using money meant for victims of a car crash to fund their lavish lifestyle. On social media, critics piled on, and some even threatened her. Jayne shared their threats on social media, circling the negative reply in yellow and adding, “Trying to kill me now? Stop threatening my life.” Girardi, meanwhile, has been officially disbarred.

QUEEN ELIZABETH LAWYERING UP? Queen Elizabeth is “getting lawyered up” in the face of repeated attacks against the royal family from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Sun reports. The source said: “There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and royal family can only be pushed so far. They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated.”

HILARY DUFF SHARES SYMPTOMS OF BREATHROUGH COVID: Younger star Hilary Duff hit up IG Story to reveal that she’d contracted a case of breakthrough COVID-19, and detailed her symptoms. "That delta…she's a little b*tch," Duff, 33, wrote alongside a photo of herself laying in bed. "Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed."