Celebrity Gossip: Bethenny Frankel, Will Forte, Josh Hartnett + More!

BETHENNY FRANKEL NO LONGER HAS TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT: Bethenny Frankel will no longer have to pay child support to her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. Page Six reports that the judge’s ruling in favor of the Real Housewives Of New York alum was passed down Tuesday (Dec. 7th). During the hearing, Frankel’s lawyer, Allan Mayefsky, asked a judge to allow his client to stop paying child support as their child Bryn, 11, had chosen primarily live with her mother despite a shared custody agreement.

WILL FORTE MARRIED IN SECRET CEREMONY: Will Forte is a married man. The Saturday Night Live alum revealed to People Wednesday (Dec. 8th) that he married his fiancé Olivia Molding on July 31st in a surprise ceremony. He told to the outlet that the small ceremony was held at his MacGruber co-creator Jorma Taccone’s house while they were filming the upcoming Peacock series. The events were so hush-hush that his own parents didn’t even know what was happening until they pulled into the parking lot. The couple shares one child, 10-month-old Zoe.

JOSH HARTNETT REVEALS WHY HE STEPPED AWAY FROM HOLLYWOOD: Josh Hartnett revealed why he stepped away from Hollywood in a rare interview with Australia’s Channel Seven morning show Sunrise. The Pearl Harbor star told the program he decided to keep “Hollywood at bay” in the mid-2000s because it was “the best thing for my mental health and my career.” According to Hartnett, his decision to step away from leading man status came after he realized what mattered most to him. He said, “Luckily, I think I hit onto it early on. It’s about creating a good home life and being able to do things that are wild and wonderful like making films, which is such a privilege.”

CHRISTINA RICCI GIVES BIRTH: Christina Ricci has just given birth to her second child. The actress’s husband, Mark Hampton, shared the news on Instagram Wednesday (Dec. 8th), writing, “My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.” It is the couple’s first child together.