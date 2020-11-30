Celebrity Gossip: Bill Cosby, Glenn Close, David Prowse and More!

PRPhotos.com

BILL COSBY’S REP RELEASES BIZARRE VID: Bill Cosby‘s spokesman Andrew Wyatt compared Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault to the police killings of Black people across the country. He said: “In this 21st century, we have witnessed the senseless murders of black men and women at the hands of a few bad law enforcement officers — but not all. We have witnessed the unjust conviction and incarceration of a true American treasure and citizen, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, and we are witnessing a pandemic unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime.” He added: “On behalf of myself, and Mr. and Mrs. Cosby, we thank you for your love and support and may the most high God continue to keep you and your family safe during these difficult times.” On Tuesday, Cosby’s legal team will make arguments virtually in Pennsylvania Supreme Court in a bid to appeal his 2018 conviction.

GLENN CLOSE DENOUNCES GWYNETH PALTROW’S OSCAR WIN: Glenn Close admits that she was baffled when Gwyneth Paltrow won an Oscar in 1999. Paltrow took home the best actress statue for Shakespeare in Love. She told ABC‘s Popcorn with Peter Travers: “I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets. And then, I’ve never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know? I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in Central Station and I thought, ‘What?’ It doesn’t make sense.”

DAVID PROWSE DIES: David Prowse, the body-builder who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at age 85. “May the force be with him, always,” said his agent, Thomas Bowington. “Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.” Prowse also played Frankenstein’s monster and Julian in A Clockwork Orange.

REBEL WILSON HITS GOAL WEIGHT: Rebel Wilson marked a major milestone in her year of health. The 40-year-old revealed on social media: “Hit my goal weight with one month to spare! Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg’s.”

MATTHEW PERRY, MOLLY HURWITZ ENGAGED: Friends star Matthew Perry shared his victorious engagement to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. “I decided to get engaged,” the 51-year-old told People magazine. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

NICK KROLL AND LILY KWONG ARE MARRIED: Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll and his girlfriend Lily Kwong got married this month, they shared on social media. Their friends responded with joy and surprise. “Yessss!!!!!!” replied Whitney Cummings, while D'Arcy Carden left a string of yellow heart emojis. “This is how I find out?! Congrats! Need to figure out what to do with all this potato salad,” teased comedian Dave Hill. Last month, the pair revealed that they’re expecting a child together.