Celebrity Gossip: Bill Cosby, Matt Damon, Jennifer Love Hewitt + More!

IS SHAILENE WOODLY A MOM?: Is Shailene Woodley the latest Hollywood celeb to reveal big baby news? The Big Little Lies actress got fans buzzing on Wednesday (Sept. 8th) when she posted a black and white photo of some seriously cute baby feet on her Instagram Story. Fans immediately jumped to conclusions about Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers with one Twitter user writing, “IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE.”

BILL COSBY PUTS OFF TOUR BECAUSE OF LAWSUIT: Bill Cosby will not be going on the road anytime soon. The performers’ rep tells TMZ that the comedy tour Cosby was planning has officially been put on hold because of Judy Huth’s civil lawsuit. Huth sued Cosby in 2014 for sexual assault, alleging he attacked her at the Playboy Mansion in the ‘70s when she was just 15. A trial date has been set for Spring 2022.

FANS DISCOVERED MATT DAMON'S FINSTA: Fans have uncovered Matt Damon’s Finsta. The Jason Bourne actor revealed to GQ that he has a “very private Instagram account” with only 40 posts and 76 followers. In less than 24 hours, fans uncovered that uses the handle @odamnmatt and that he’s followed by other celebs including actors Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal.

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT HAS THIRD CHILD: Jennifer Love Hewitt announced Thursday (Sept. 9th) that she has welcomed her third child, Aiden James. The 9-1-1 star shared a photo of her pregnant belly decorated to look like a winking face and captioned it with, “Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit.”

BROOKE BURKE IS ENGAGED: Brooke Burke is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, commercial real estate developer Scott Rigsby. People confirmed the news on Thursday (Sept. 9th), one day after the TV personality celebrated her 50th birthday. The couple first made their relationship red carpet official while attending Operation Smile’s Hollywood Fight Night in November 2019.