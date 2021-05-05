Celebrity Gossip: Billie Lourd, Josh Duggar, Queen and More!

Getty Images

BILLIE LOURD SHARES SHOT OF SON WATCHING MOM IN STAR WARS: Billie Lourd is keeping her son Kingston connected to his late grandmother through film. The 28-year-old actress celebrated "May the Fourth" on Tuesday with a sweet photo of baby Kingston wearing a bun-hat and watching Leia onscreen.

JOSH DUGGAR WANTS OUT: Josh Duggar is hoping to be released from jail pending a trial in his child porn case. He claims in legal docs obtained by TMZ that he’s not a flight risk because he’s too famous.

QUEEN LAUNCHES LINE OF BEERS: Queen Elizabeth has approved a range of beer brewed from plants grown on her Sandringham estate. The beer will be sold at the gift shop there, and will come in an English style bitter style, and a stronger Golden IPA style. "Made in the UK for the Sandringham Estate," according to the label. "The Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for Pheasants, Hares, Owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats."

PARIS HILTON TALKS INFAMOUS T: Paris Hilton addressed a notorious picture that went viral years ago. It featured her wearing a top that reads, “Stop Being Poor.” But on TikTok, the heiress said it was just a photoshop job: "I never wore that shirt. This was completely photoshopped. Everyone thinks it's real, but that's not the truth." She continued: "This is what it really said: 'Stop Being Desperate.’ Don't believe everything you read."