Celebrity Gossip: Blake Lively, Snooki, Jason Momoa + More!

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS EXPECTING FOURTH CHILD: Blake Lively is pregnant. The 35-year-old Gossip Girl alum debuted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday (September 15th) in New York City. This will be the fourth child for Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

SNOOKI CALLS VINNIE AND ANGELINA ROMANCE A REBOUND: There may be romance brewing between Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Angelina Pivarnick but their costar, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi doesn’t have high hopes for the relationship. She told Page Six, “I feel like its rebound vibes,” referring to Pivarnick’s recent split from husband Chris Langaneira.

MEGHAN MCCAIN EXPECTING SECOND CHILD: Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech are expecting another daughter together. The View alum told Daily Mail, “Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a sister for our daughter Liberty. We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn’t be more excited.”

JASON MOMOA GETS SKULL TATTOO: Jason Momoa’s got some fresh ink. The Aquaman star revealed the new tattoo on his head Wednesday (September 15th), days after he shaved off his signature long hair. Instagram snaps show the traditional Hawaiian artwork, which starts at the front of his hairline and extends down his neck, matches the tattoo on his arm depicting his family crest.