Celebrity Gossip: Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Halle Berry and More!

BRAD PITT JETS OFF WITH NICOLE POTURALSKI: Brad Pitt took a private jet to the south of France with German model Nicole Poturalski, TMZ reports. He and his rumored flame wore face coverings and dressed casually. Meanwhile, Pitt is still trying to settle his split from Angelina Jolie. While the pair are legally singly now, they still haven’t agreed on custody or financial arrangements. They share six children together, and parted ways in 2016 after 12 years together.

ANTONIO BANDERAS ANNOUNCES COVID RECOVERY: Three weeks after revealing his diagnosis of coronavirus on his 60th birthday, the Mask of Zorro star said he’s “cured.” He wrote: “After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.”

HALLE BERRY WANTS TO REPRESENT HIMSELF: Halle Berry has filed a petition to represent herself in the final steps of her ongoing divorce from Olivier Martinez. Both 54-year-olds filed for divorce in October of 2015 after two years of marriage. They share Maceo, 6.

NOAH SCHNAPP TALKS N-WORD: Noah Schnapp is defending himself after a video showing the Stranger Things star and his friends singing Lil Dicky and Chris Brown's "Freaky Friday" resurfaced online. A few of the lyrics contained the N-word, and some are saying Schnapp sang the slur. On Instagram Stories, he wrote: "Hi guys. Recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word 'neighbor' over the N-word. I would truly never say the N-word and I'm not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life. Using the word 'neighbor' in that song was just something my camp friends and I did." He continued: "I apologize for using a replacement word," he continued. "It is not my place to use one and I should of kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry."

NIKKI AND BRIE BELLA INTRODUCE BOYS: Twins Nikki and Brie Bella introduced their baby boys on Wednesday in separate posts. “Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev,” Nikki, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of herself kissing her and Artem Chigvintsev’s son’s cheek. “7/31/2020. 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 19 3/4 inches.” Brie shared that she and husband Daniel Bryan named their sun Buddy Dessert, after his father and her grandmother: “Named after Bryan’s dad and his middle name is pronounced Desert after my Nana’s maiden name. He came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people.”