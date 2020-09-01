Celebrity Gossip: Brad Pitt, Chris Harrison, Fresh Prince and More!

PRPhotos.com

BRAD PITT REVIEWS HIS OWN WINE: He may be biased, but Brad Pitt thinks his new Miraval wine is pretty darn tasty! Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie co-own Miraval, and the French chateau has been producing award winning rosés since 2012, and will now produce a limited edition rosé Champagne called Fleur de Miraval. Here’s what Pitt told People: "Champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury. But rosé Champagne is still relatively unknown. Backed by our success with Miraval in Provence, I wanted us to try to create the defining brand of rosé Champagne, focusing all our efforts on just this one color." He continues: "Miraval isn't a 'celebrity' wine for me. Above all, it's a wonderful, exceptional estate that I fell in love with, and that I continue to invest in to make it one of the finest estates in Provence. For the wine, I partnered with the Perrin family. They have been winemakers for five generations. Together, we're in it for the long term. It’s not just a passing trend."

CHRIS HARRISON HINTS THE BACHELORETTE IS FINISHED FILMING: Chris Harrison teased on social media that the wildest season of The Bachelorette may have wrapped. This is the first in franchise history to reportedly include two Bachelorettes: Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, (rumore has it) because Crawley fell for a contestant early on. “Good to be home!” the TV host, 49, captioned a photo of his Traeger grill and a pint of beer from Steam Theory Brewing Company via Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 30.

FRESH PRINCE CAST TO REUNITE: The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is teaming up for a 30th anniversary special on HBO Max. Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro have all signed on, along with DJ Jazzy Jeff and other surprise guests. The unscripted special, directed by Marcus Raboy, is set to tape September 10th and will debut “around Thanksgiving.”

CHANNING TATUM DEDICATES BOOK TO DAUGHTER: Channing Tatum is taking on a new form of creation with his first children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella. The actor and director dedicated the book to his daughter Everly. "To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known," the Magic Mike actor, 40, writes in the book's dedication, People reports. "My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created," Tatum continues. "This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl … Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love." Feiwei & Friends will publish the book on May 4th, and it tells the story of a girl named Ella who gets teased for loving sparkly things.

BETHENNY FRANKEL ADOPTS VEG DIET: Bethenny Frankel and her 10-year-old daughter Bryn are swearing off meat together. Frankel explained on Instagram Stories: “Bryn wants to be a vegetarian because she loves animals, so she’s asking me to do it with her. I used to eat this way, so let’s see how it goes.” One of her first creations was a vegan pizza: “This is a pizza stone that I heated up … I put the cauliflower crust [on top] to get it, like, a little cooked. I put sauce on it and I’m going to add a little more sauce and some cheese,” she explained.