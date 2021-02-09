Celebrity Gossip: Brandi Glanville, Ashley Benson, Christina Milian and More!

PRPhotos.com

BRANDI GLANVILLE IS DOWN WITH CANNIBALISM? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville wants to help out Armie Hammer, who reportedly indulged in cannibalistic and rape fantasies online, and abused some of his exes. She tweeted out: “Dear @armiehammer You can have my rib cage heart emoji how do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq.” Hours laters, she tweeted: “Guys I DID NOT KNOW the extent of what’s being alleged against AH. I just read he was getting divorced and thought he was hot. No more headline porn for me! I have learned my lesson.”

ASHLEY BENSON + G-EAZY ARE DONE: Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are going their separate ways after nearly one year of dating. Benson has unfollowed him on IG. Benson got together with G-Eazy after her split from Cara Delevingne.

CHRISTINA MILIAN JOINS STEP UP: Christina Milian has joined Starz‘s Step Up series, replacing the role played by Naya Rivera. Rivera died in July of 2020. Milian said: “I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible. I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance.” Series creator and executive producer Holly Sorensen said: “Naya’s death was a terrible loss to our world that we will, frankly, never stop mourning. It was almost impossible to consider there could be someone so graceful and loving who could both help us honor our loss, while also bringing a deep reservoir of talent to our show, in so many areas. Christina is an exceptional human and a dazzling performer and we are so happy she has joined our family.”

BILLY BROWN DIES AT 68: Billy Brown, the family patriarch who led 12 seasons of Alaskan Bush People, has died at age 68. His son Bear shared the sad news, writing that the family is “heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well.”

JAMEELA JAMIL SUPPORTS REFUGEES THROUGH AUCTION: Good Place star Jameela Jamil is sharing her closet with Vestiaire Collective, in a bid to support Choose Love, a nonprofit that helps refugees with food, housing and legal assistance. She is auctioning off wardrobe treasures, including a Chanel suit and vintage Kenzo shades; all funds will go to Choose Love.

J LAW IS BACK: Jennifer Lawrence is hard at work on Don’t Look Up with Timothée Chalamet after sustaining an eye injury on-set. Production was suspended after the Oscar-winner got hit with exploding glass in a stunt gone wrong. A source told Page Six: “An explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters. It was a stunt in which the glass was supposed to shatter — but it injured her.” Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry also star in the film.