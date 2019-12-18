Celebrity Gossip: Brian Tarantina, Teresa Giudice, Seth Meyers and More!

PRPhotos.com

BRIAN TARANTINA DIED OF OVERDOSE: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Brian Tarantina‘s cause of death has been determined to be acute intoxication by the effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine, according to the New York City medical examiner. Tarantina died last month in Manhattan at age 60. Tarantino also appeared in Gilmore Girls, Blue Bloods, Person of Interest, The Blacklist, The Good Wife, Heroes and Law & Order.

TERESA AND JOE GIUDICE FORMALLY SEPARATE: Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe and Teresa Giudice are formalizing their separation after 20 years of marriage. The split comes as Joe awaits a final ruling on his deportation case after being forced back to Italy following 41 months in prison. A source tells People: “They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly.” They share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

SETH MEYERS’ FAMILY CARD HAS GLORIOUS MISTAKE: Tom, er, Seth Meyers wants to wish you a Happy Holiday. It’s that special time of the year when wild, wacky and plain old wrong mail arrives from friends and family in the form of holiday cards. This year, Late Night host Meyers shared his personal snafu on Instagram, explaining that another family’s names had been printed on the Meyers’ in error. “Happy Holidays to Tom, Ellen and Peanut whose names were accidentally printed on the bottom of the Meyers family card!” he quipped. “I'll admit that if it was just Tom and Ellen it would have been rage inducing but the inclusion of Peanut makes it hilarious. Is Peanut a pet? Probably. But maybe they are a small child or a live-in grandparent.”

DAN SPILO APOLOGIZES: Dan Spilo was ousted from CBS’s Survivor this season after making contestant Kellee Kim and others feel uncomfortable. The 48-year-old broke his silence, telling People: “I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor. After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously.” The season finale of Survivor airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

CHUY BRAVO’S COD REVEALED: Chelsea Lately star Chuy Bravo died of a heart attack at age 63. Bravo died unexpectedly over the weekend after being hospitalized for stomach pains while visiting family in Mexico. “On Saturday, December 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to a Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (GI Bleed),” read a statement from his rep to Page Six. “After complications he suffered an Acute Myocardial Infarction that led to his passing.”

EMMA SLATER TOASTS DWTS: Emma Slater tells Us Weekly that Dancing With the Stars was “really good” for her former partner James Van Der Beek and his five kids with Kimberly Van Der Beek. The pro dancer says: “James sends me videos of his kids dancing to our songs that we performed on the show, and he just sent me one yesterday actually of Annabel, his middle daughter. She was dancing to our Viennese waltz song, ‘I Put a Spell on You.’ She had a costume on. I feel like the show was really good for James and I know that this is what he wanted. He was able to show his kids that life is so creative and so beautiful and you’ve got to put yourself out there and open doors and not be afraid to try something that you’re not necessarily used to.”

KIM KARDASHIAN WEIGHS IN ON KYLIE JENNER & TRAVIS SCOTT: Rumors have been swirling that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back on after they were spotted out together and Scott left thirsty comments on Jenner’s social media posts. Ellen DeGeneres asked her sister Kim Kardashian, and she said: “I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly. The big ring, definitely they're not engaged, and I think she's wearing it on a different finger. I think she bought that herself. I don't know the status, if they're together or not, I don't think they are.”

QUENTIN TARANTINO STEERING AWAY FROM STAR TREK: Quentin Tarantino may not be getting involved in Star Trek’s latest after all, despite being attached to the franchise since 2017. “I think I’m steering away from Star Trek, but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet,” Tarantino told Consequence of Sound. TBD what will happen to the project.