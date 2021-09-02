Celebrity Gossip: Britney Spears, Kourtney Kardashian, ‘Jeopardy!,’ and more!

PRPhotos.com

BRITNEY’S EX HUSBAND ARRESTED AT AIRPORT: Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested at a Nashville airport, after allegedly walking through a secure side of the concourse. Alexander claims the incident was accidental.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN UPSET WITH SCOTT DISICK REACHING OUT TO YOUNES BENDJIMA: In recent drama with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian is upset that her ex Scott Disick slid into Younes Bendjima‘s DMs to complain about her recent PDA with new beau Travis Barker. Kourtney apparently “knows Scott is accepting her love with Travis,” but asks why Younes, “of all people.”

'JEOPARDY!' CHAMP JAMES HOLZHAUER HAPPY ABOUT MIKE RICHARDS FIRING: Mike Richards, the recently axed replacement host for Jeopardy!, received some harsh words from ex-champ James Holzhauer. He said Richards didn't deserve the benefit of the doubt when defending himself against recent accusations.

GREGG LEAKES DEAD AT 66: Gregg Leakes, husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Nene Leakes, died yesterday of colon cancer at age 66. A day earlier, the couple’s son, Brentt Leakes, encouraged people to “spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” in an emotional Instagram Story. He wrote, “Please go create memories with ya people.”

JAMES GANDOLFINI’S SON PAYS TRIBUTE TO HIM WHILE FILMING 'SOPRANOS' PREQUEL: Michael Gandolfini, son of James Gandolfini, steps into his late dad’s shoes by staring in an upcoming prequel to The Sopranos. He toasted his father in an emotional speech while filming, and reportedly, “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”