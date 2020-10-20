Celebrity Gossip: Brokeback Mountain, Gigi Hadid, Hocus Pocus and More!

PRPhotos.com

BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN SETS REMAKE: Fifteen years after Brokeback Mountain was released, the screenplay is set for a virtual all-transgender cast. The film, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, follows two cowboys who fall in love. The new reading will stream online October 18th as part of NewFest, New York's annual LGBTQ film festival. Leo Sheng will star as Ledger’s Ennis while Brian Michael Smith will play Gyllenhaal’s Jack. The cast also includes Jen Richards, Alexandra Grey, Mal Blum, Jes Tom, Mars Dixon, Theo Germaine, Jordan Gonzalez, Drew Gregory and Vico Ortiz.

YOLANDA HADID SHARES PIC OF GRANDDAUGHTER: Yolanda Hadid is loving life with her “angel” granddaughter. She shared a snap of her daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby girl, holding on to her hand. “My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above…..” Yolanda captioned the post on Instagram.

HOCUS POCUS REUNION: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are getting the Sanderson Sisters back together this month, 27 years after the cult classic Hocus Pocus made its debut. The live event, “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover," takes place Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET. Meryl Streep, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kenan Thompson, John Stamos, Glenn Close, George Lopez, Martin Short, Adam Lambert, Michael Kors, Todrick Hall will also appear. The event will benefit the New York Restoration Project, her organization dedicated to improving New York City's infrastructure and greenery. Tickets cost $10.

TARAJI P. HENSON & FIANCE SPLIT: Taraji P. Henson has ended things with her fiancé Kelvin Hayden, she told “The Breakfast Club” radio show Monday. “I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” she said. “I tried. I was, like, therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing, but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you’re taking it on yourself, and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

DOREEN MONTALVO DIES AT 56: Broadway and TV actress Doreen Montalvo has died at age 56 after a sudden illness. “It’s been my honor and extreme pleasure to have worked with Doreen, as her manager. From the minute we met it was like we had been friends for years. Kindred spirits, for sure,” Steve Maihack captioned a tribute to Montalvo. “This last year had been such an exciting one for Doreen with the filming of both the IN THE HEIGHTS and WEST SIDE STORY feature films, as well as her return to Broadway in MRS DOUBTFIRE. Montalvo appeared in the original Broadway cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights. Miranda tweeted: “It is monstrously unfair that we did not get more time with her. More shows with her. More music with her. More life with her. When someone brings that much joy and love to everyone they meet, that much commitment to the craft they love… it’s unfair. And heartbreaking.”