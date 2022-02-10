Celebrity Gossip: Caitlyn Jenner, Quentin Tarantino, Jerry Harris + More!

PRPhotos.com

CAITLYN JENNER SAYS KYLIE IS DOING 'GREAT': Caitlyn Jenner revealed Wednesday (Feb. 9th) that she has already met her newest grandson and he and Kylie Jenner are doing well. She told Good Morning Britain, “I have met him. The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy.” The Olympian added, “But they’re great. Kylie’s doing great, everybody’s doing good.” The newest addition to the family, born on February 2nd, is Caitlyn’s 19th grandchild and Kylie’s second child.

QUENTIN TARANTINO AND WIFE EXPECTING SECOND CHILD: Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick are expecting their second child together. A rep for the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood director confirmed the pregnancy to E! News on Wednesday (Feb. 9th). The announcement comes two years after the couple welcomed their son, Leo, in February 2020.

PATRICK WILSON MAY HAVE EATEN POOP: Patrick Wilson recently admitted that he may have eaten dog poop. In a new print interview with Empire magazine, The Conjuring star was asked, “What’s the worst thing you’ve put in your mouth?” The actor, who owns three pups, said, “It’s probably dog s–t. I’m sure, in my quest to pick up dog crap, that I have licked the bag to open the bag, and then it’s on my hand and I have dog s–t in there, too.”

'CHEER' STAR TO PLEAD GUILTY TO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES: Cheer star Jerry Harris expected to plead guilty in a federal child pornography case alleging he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions. According to court records obtained by The Chicago Tribute, a change of plea hearing was scheduled for the former Navarro College on Thursday (Feb. 10th) in front of U.S. District Judge Manish Shah. It was not clear Wednesday (Feb. 9th) which charges the 22-year-old media personality planned to plead guilty to or whether he had reached a plea deal with prosecutors.