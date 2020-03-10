Celebrity Gossip: Chad Johnson, Amanda Bynes, Jodie Smith-Turner and More!

PRPhotos.com

CHAD JOHNSON & ANNALISE MISHLER DISCUSS FIGHT: In a joint interview with E!’s Daily Pop, Chad Johnson and Annalise Mishler discuss his arrest for robbery and domestic violence in February. Johnson blames their argument on his drinking, and their recent breakup. "I hadn't drank in, like, 50-something days. I made a promise to her not to drink anymore," he said. "And when we broke up, I was like, 'It doesn't seem like a bad time to have one, you know?' And pretty much from there, it just spiraled." Mishler said they are now “working through things.” She added: "I'm not, like, at a point, to just, like, jump back into things. I think, like, there has to be, like, I have to see change and feel better about things."

AMANDA BYNES RETURNS TO PSYCHIATRIC FACILITY: Amanda Bynes has been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility by a judge in her conservatorship case, The Blast reports. The decision came shortly after news of her breakup with Paul Michael, her fiancé of three weeks dropped; he and her family were present at the meeting with the judge. After initially agreeing to re-enter the facility, she is now fighting it, and her family is weighing their options.

JODIE TURNER-SMITH CONFIRMS BABY GENDER: The 33-year-old Jodie Turner-Smith confirmed that she and husband Joshua Jackson are expecting a baby girl. She shared the news on Instagram Story.

TERRENCE HOWARD SUING FOX OVER EMPIRE PAYMENTS: According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Terrence Howard’s company Universal Bridges is suing 20th Century Fox Film Corporation for breach of contract. Universal Bridges is run by his current fiancé Mira Howard. In the docs, Universal Bridges says Fox agreed to pay Howard through a loan-out company for his work on Empire.

BEN AFFLECK, ANA DE ARMAS ROMANCE HEATS UP? Sources tell People that Ben Affleck and Knives Out star Ana de Armas are on “definitely dating.” They were photographed out in Havana together, and were later seen boarding a private jet together.