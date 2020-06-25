Celebrity Gossip: Charlize Theron, Camille Cosby, Rebel Wilson and More!

PRPhotos.com

CHARLIZE THERON TALKS PARENTING: Charlize Theron is opening up about parenting during these challenging times. The Oscar winner tells ET: "As a parent, it's been a difficult time. I think all parents, we want to believe we have time. And the world has kind of shaken me in a way that I realize that I don't have time. There was a moment where I felt like a little piece of my children's innocence was taken from them during this period because I had to sit down with them and have really, really hard, honest conversations about some really ugly things in our world today that they need to know. I want them to know because I want to raise two little warriors." She continued: For parents out there, this is the moment where I think we shouldn't be shielding our children. I think it's important for us to stop hiding in the shadows and pretending like nothing is going on. I think we can do it in a way where we're not traumatizing our children but where we're inspiring our children. My girls know that they they have a place in this world and they need to stand up tall and strong and proud and that's the most important thing right now."

CAMILLE COSBY SAYS #METOO IS RACIST: Bill Cosby’s wife Camille is “very very pleased” with an appeal’s court decision to review his sexual assault conviction. She told ABC: “The #MeToo movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women — not all white women — but particular white women, who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the enslavement of African people, accused black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever, no proof, anywhere on the face of the Earth.” Bill is serving three to 10 years behind bars for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

REBEL WILSON’S DIET PLAN: Rebel Wilson has declared 2020 her “Year of Health,” and she is reaching her goals with a mix of workouts, walks and a revamped diet. The Pitch Perfect star kicked off her plan at Australia’s medical wellness center VivaMayr. A medical director previously told The Guardian: “Everything starts with the gut. The fundamental principle is that you can improve someone's health through digestion.” Meals focus on whole foods, like vegetables, fish and yogurt. Guests are encouraged to chew their food 30 times before swallowing, and to schedule meals at least four hours apart.

KEANU REEVES BACK ON-SET: Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant have reunited with his Matrix 4 co-stars, according to reports. The pair were spotted at Berlin in Germany. Shooting in San Francisco has wrapped. The pair went public with their romance in November. The 47-year-old artists previously told Vogue of her romance with Reeves, who is 55: "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

TOM SANDOVAL TALKS RECENT FIRINGS: Tom Sandoval is opening up about the recent firings of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules after reports emerged that they called the cops on former costar Faith Stowers, who is Black. "It's crazy, it definitely changes things and honestly we're just going to have to wait and see what happens," Sandoval told KMOV4.

HANDMAID’S TALE TRAILER DROPS: The battle for Gilead is on in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The new teaser sets up the action after June (Elisabeth Moss) was shot and led to safety. "What happens in the next few weeks will determine the future of this country," Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) says. The show will bow next year. Next year, unite and fight," the trailer teases.