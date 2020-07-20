Celebrity Gossip: Chris Evans, Gia Giudice, LiLo and More!

PRPhotos.com

CHRIS EVANS + RYAN GOSLING FOR NETFLIX: Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling are teaming up for The Gray Man, a buzzy new Netflix with a $200 million budget. Joe and Anthony Russo are directing, according to multiple reports. The film is based on the 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name.

GIA GIUDICE REVEALS NEW NOSE: Gia Giudice reveals that she recently had a nose job. The 19-year-old enthused on Instagram: “yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen. Thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it😍” she continued. “I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

LILO TO REUNITE WITH PARENT TRAP TEAM: Parent Trap stars Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz and director Nancy Meyers and writer-producer Charles Shyer are reuniting virtually on Monday for a special moderated by Katie Couric. The event will help raise funds for José Andrés' non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen. This marks the first time the whole team will get together since the film’s release in 1998.

TORI SPELLING’S FUNDS SEIZED BY AMEX: Tori Spelling has had funds yanked from her bank account to cover her debts to American Express, Us Weekly reports. The transaction happened as the result of a March 2020 court order executed by the LA County Sheriff‘s Department. Spelling had a debt of $88K+ according to multiple reports.

CHRISHELL STAUSE’S MOTHER DIES: After a long battle with lung cancer, Selling Sunset star’s Chrishell Stause confirmed that her mother died after a battle with lung cancer. “In disbelief that you are gone,” Stause captioned a collection of family photos on Instagram. “Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could.” Stause lost her father to cancer in April of 2019.

TOXIC ELLEN? One current and 10 former employees are claiming that Ellen DeGeneres creates a “toxic” environment on her eponymous show. They told BuzzFeed that her “be kind” message “only happens when the cameras are on.” Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassnerresponded to the allegations in a joint statement to the website, saying, “Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes and employing over 1,000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day-to-day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better and we will do better.”